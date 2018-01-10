RIMOUSKI, Que. — Mathieu Nadeau scored the lone goal of the shootout, lifting the Rimouski Oceanic to a 3-2 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Samuel Dove-McFalls and Nadeau scored in regulation for the Oceanic (26-11-4).

Alex Barre-Boulet and Alexandre Alain, with the tying goal on a power play late in the third, scored for the Armada (27-9-3).

Rimouski goaltender Colten Ellis turned aside 30 shots. Blainville-Boisbriand's Mikhail Denisov made 20 saves.

The Oceanic went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Armada were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

