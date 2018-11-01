RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and added an assist as the Rimouski Oceanic thumped the Saint John Sea Dogs 9-1 to snap a two-game losing streak in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Thursday.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous had two goals and a pair of helpers, while Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Radim Salda, Cedric Pare, Olivier Garneau and Anthony Gagnon also got on the board for the Oceanic (9-8-1).

Lafreniere leads the QMJHL with 30 points in 18 games.

William Poirier scored the lone goal for the Sea Dogs (2-12-3), who have lost eight in a row.

Colten Ellis turned aside 20 shots for Rimouski. Tommy DaSilva made 20 saves in a losing cause.

The Oceanic went 3 for 7 on the power play. The Sea Dogs were scoreless on four opportunities with the man advantage.

---

FOREURS 2 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Yan Dion scored the game-winning goal in the third period and added an assist as Val-d'Or topped Acadie-Bathurst to pick up its second straight win.

Dion's marker came for the Foreurs (5-10-2) at 11:54 of the final frame. Alexandre Couture also scored for the Foreurs. Keenan MacIsaac replied for the Titan (3-12-1).

Mathieu Marquis kicked out 28 shots for Val-d'Or. Mark Grametbauer turned away 34 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

---

ARMADA 3 CATARACTES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Joel Teasdale had a goal and an assist and Emile Samson turned away 33 shots as Blainville-Boisbriand defeated downed Shawiginan.

Peyton Hoyt scored the game-winning goal for the Armada (9-6-1-0) at 12:33 of the third period. Simon Lavigne also scored for the Armada. Vincent Senez and Gabriel Denis answered for the Cataractes (5-11-0).

Antoine Coulombe stopped 27 shots for Shawinigan.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 OLYMPIQUES 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Artemi Kniazev scored the game-winning goal and had two assists as Chicoutimi dropped Gatineau.

Tristan Pelletier, Vladislav Kotkov, Justin Ducharme and Zachary Lavigne also found the back of the net for Sagueneens (8-4-4). Charles-Antoine Roy and Darien Kielb got on the board for the Olympiques (7-8-3).

Alexis Shank turned aside 22 shots for Chicoutimi. Creed Jones stopped 19 shots for Gatineau.

Gatineau's David Aebischer and Chicoutimi's Ryan Smith received game misconducts at 17:09 in the third period for fighting with five minutes or less to play and when there is more than a two-goal difference in the score.

---