QMJHL: Olympiques down 67's to take opener of Alexandra Cup

GATINEAU, Que. — The Gatineau Olympiques got the early edge for the Alexandra Cup, while snapping their losing streak in the process.

Jeffrey Durocher scored the go-ahead goal at 11:47 of the third period as Gatineau downed the Ottawa 67's 2-1 on Friday to halt its six-game slide.

Giordano Finoro also scored for the Olympiques (11-16-3), who got 35 saves from Tristan Berube to take the first of two interleague games between the two clubs.

Tye Felhaber put Ottawa (22-4-4) on the scoresheet while Cedrick Andree stopped 22 shots in defeat.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League club and its rival from the Ontario Hockey League are playing a home-and-home set known as "The battle of Ottawa River," with the winner claiming the Alexandra Cup.

Both interleague games count towards the league standings, with Ottawa hosting Game 2 on Saturday.

SAGUENEENS 3 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Zachary Bouthillier stopped 29 shots as Chicoutimi handed the Foreurs their fifth loss in a row.

Jesse Sutton, Theo Rochette and Justin Ducharme all had a goal and an assist for the Sagueneens (13-10-7).

Jacob Gaucher and Julien Tessier scored while Jonathan Lemieux made 24 saves for Val-d'Or (10-17-4).

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 TITAN 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ian Smallwood and Declan Smith scores less than three minutes apart as Cape Breton used a three-goal third period to come from behind and double up Acadie-Bathurst

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Isiah Campbell also scored for the Screaming Eagles (18-11-2), who are 8-0-1 in their last night outings. William Grimard made 10 saves in the victory.

Michal Ivan and Noah Dobson's goals weren't enough for the Titan (5-23-1) to avoid their fifth loss in a row. Mark Grametbauer turned aside 35-of-38 shots in a losing cause.

MOOSEHEADS 10 SEA DOGS 2

HALIFAX — Samuel Asselin and Patrick Kyte had a pair of goals each and Justin Barron tacked on four assists as the Mooseheads toppled Saint John.

Jake Ryczek, Arnaud Durandeau, Jordan Maher, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Antoine Morand and Denis Toner also scored for Halifax (20-7-1). Alexis Gravel made 23 saves for the win.

Nicholas Deakin-Poot and Jeremie Jacob responded for the last-place Sea Dogs (4-23-3). Starter Mikhail Denisov and Tommy DaSilva in relief combined for 21 saves in defeat.

ISLANDERS 4 WILDCATS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Daniel Hardie broke a 3-3 tie at 12:14 of the third as Charlottetown edged the Wildcats to improve to 8-0-2 in its last 10 games.

Lukas Cormier, Kevin Gursoy and Keith Getson also scored for the Islanders (19-7-3), who got 20 saves from Matthew Welsh.

Jonathan Aspirot struck twice and Jakob Pelletier had the other Moncton (21-9-2) goal. Francis Leclerc turned away 30 shots in defeat.

DRAKKAR 7 TIGRES 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich had three goals and an assist as the Drakkar used a six-goal third period to easily get by Victoriaville.

Jordan Martel, Shawn Element, Brendan St-Louis and Nathan Legare also scored for Baie-Comeau (21-8-2). Kyle Jessiman turned away 13 shots for the win.

Jordan Briere struck for the Tigres (12-15-3). Philippe Gaudreault combined with Fabio Iacobo for 23 saves in a losing cause.

VOLTIGEURS 6 ARMADA 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Joseph Veleno had two goals and five points as Drummondville scored six straight goals to come back and beat the Armada.

Gregor MacLeod also scored twice while Xavier Simoneau and Maxime Comtois had the other for the Voltigeurs (21-7-1). Olivier Rodrigue made 14 saves for the win.

Joel Teasdale had a pair of goals and Alexander Katerinakis also scored as Blainville-Boisbriand (14-14-1) built up an early 3-0 lead. Emile Samson made 39 saves in defeat.

OCEANIC 9 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Garneau netted a hat trick and Jimmy Huntington had a goal and four assists as Rimouski hammered the Cataractes.

Dmitry Zavgorodniy added two goals, Carson MacKinnon, Jason Imbeault and Jordan Lepage also scored while Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 16 saves for the Oceanic (18-10-2).

Valentin Nussbaumer kept Shawinigan (8-19-2) from being blanked. Lucas Fitzpatrick combined with Antoine Coulombe for 31 saves in a losing effort.

