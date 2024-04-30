QMJHL: Poirier scores four goals, Drakkar ground Eagles

SYDNEY, N.S. — One night after losing their first game of the post-season, the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar refocused and crushed the Cape Breton Eagles 8-2 to grab a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinal series.

Justin Poirier scored four goals, including three in the first period, as the Drakkar made amends for Monday's 2-1 loss to the host Eagles.

Isaac Dufort had two goals and an assist for the Drakkar, Justin Gill had a goal and two assists, and Donovan Arsenault added a single.

Cam MacDonald and Angelo Fullerton scored for the Eagles who trailed 4-1 after the first period and 8-1 heading into the third.

The Drakkar outshot the Eagles 32-21 and went 2-for-4 on the power play. The Eagles went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Drakkar swept the Charlottetown Islanders in the first round of playoffs, then swept the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the quarterfinals. The Drakkar recorded 4-0 and 5-3 wins in the first two games of this semifinal series.

Game 5 is Thursday night at Centre Henry-Leonard in Baie-Comeau, Que.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Tuesday:

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 TIGRES 2

(Drummondville leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Cote's goal at 10:25 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 3-2 win over the Victoriaville Tigres to grab a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven QMJHL semifinal series.

Alexis Gendron scored twice for the Voltigeurs, who were outshot 34-30.

Maxime Pellerin scored twice for the Tigres, while Tommy Cormier chipped in with two assists.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 heading into the third. The Voltigeurs went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Tigres went 1-for-4.

The Voltigeurs won the first two games of the series in Drummondville by 2-1 and 5-1 scores.

Game 4 is Wednesday at Colisee Desjardins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.