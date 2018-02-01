CHARLOTTETOWN — Nicolas Poulin had a goal and two assists and Brendan Cregan made 33 saves as the Sherbrooke Phoenix hung on to beat the Charlottetown Islanders 4-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Hugo Roy, Samuel Poulin and Olivier Crete-Belzile also scored as the Phoenix (21-21-9) took a 4-0 lead into the third period.

Cayse Ton, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Keith Getson made it close for the Islanders (27-18-3) with three goals in the final frame.

Matthew Welsh allowed four goals on 25 shots in 32:16 of action before giving way to Dakota Lund-Cornish, who made 12 saves in relief.

Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.