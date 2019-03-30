QMJHL: Remparts on verge of upset with Game 5 win over Mooseheads

QUEBEC — The Quebec Remparts are one victory away from pulling off an upset in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Pierrick Dube put his team ahead for good at 8:44 of the second period as the Remparts doubled up the Halifax Mooseheads 4-2 on Saturday in Game 5 of their first-round matchup for a 3-2 series lead.

Matthew Grouchy, Pier-Olivier Lacombe and Edouard St-Laurent also scored for Quebec, which finished the regular season one game under .500 and 35 points behind the heavily-favoured Mooseheads.

Raphael Lavoie and Arnaud Durandeau supplied the offence for Halifax.

The Mooseheads played the second half of the game without defenceman Jared McIsaac after he was given a major and game misconduct for checking to the head at 13:03 of the second period.

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 22 saves for the win as Alexis Gravel turned aside 30 shots in defeat.

The Mooseheads, top seed in the East and No. 8 in the 60-team CHL rankings, will try and extend the series when they host Game 6 on Monday.

Halifax is this year's Memorial Cup host.