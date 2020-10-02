QMJHL: Kidney completes rally in OT as Titan top Sea Dogs

BATHURST, N.B. — Riley Kidney scored 4:45 into overtime as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan rallied to a 4-3 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday to start the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season.

Mathieu Desgagnes had a pair of goals in the third period to help Acadie-Bathurst (1-0-0) overcome a 3-0 deficit. Cole Huckins had a goal and three assists.

Chad Arsenault made 33 saves for the win.

Joshua Roy, Kale McCallum, and Alex Drover supplied the offence as Saint John (0-0-1) built a 3-0 lead by the second intermission.

Noah Patenaude stopped 42 shots in net for the Sea Dogs.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Titan were 0 for 2 and Saint John was 0 for 1.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 FOREURS 3 (SO)

VAL-D'OR, Que. - Antonin Verreault had the shootout winner as Gatineau edged the Foreurs.

Evan MacKinnon and Manix Landry had power-play goals for the Olympiques (1-0-0), while Metis Roelens also scored.

Jeremy Michel, Justin Robidas, and Jakob Pelletier replied for Val-d'Or (0-0-1).

---

ISLANDERS 4 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. - Thomas Casey struck twice as Charlottetown doubled the Wildcats.

Lukas Cormier put away the winner for the Islanders (1-0-0) at 13:16 of the third period. Keiran Gallant also scored.

Vincent Labelle had both goals for Moncton (0-1-0).

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. - Zachary L'Heureux had a pair of goals, including the late winner, as Halifax downed Cape Breton.

Cole Foston, Markus Vidicek, Liam Peyton and James Swan also scored for the Mooseheads (1-0-0).

Liam Kidney and Nathan Larose responded for the Eagles (0-1-0).

---

SAGUENEENS 5 CATARACTES 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. - Hendrix Lapierre and Dawson Mercer had two goals apiece as the Sagueneens topped Shawinigan.

Xavier Labrecque had the other goal for Chicoutimi (1-0-0).

Marc-Antoine Pepin and Xavier Bourgault supplied the offence for the Cataractes (0-1-0).

---

TIGRES 4 OCEANIC 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - Fabio Iacobo stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Tigres blanked Rimouski.

Nicolas Daigle had a goal and an assist to lead Victoriaville's (1-0-0) offence. Conor Frenette, Brooklyn Kalmikov, and Olivier Coulombe rounded out the attack.

Raphael Audet turned aside 17 shots for the Oceanic (0-1-0).

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Alexis Morin and Xavier Simoneau both scored twice as Drummondville sailed past the Huskies.

Daniel Agostino also scored for the Voltigeurs (1-0-0).

Alex Beaucage, Donovan Arsenault and William Rouleau found the back of the net for Rouyn-Noranda (0-1-0).

---

ARMADA 8 PHOENIX 5

SHERBROOKE, Que. - Miguel Tourigny scored twice as Blainville-Boisbriand beat Sherbrooke.

Alexis Gendron's goal at the 10:05 mark of the third period was the winner for the Armada (1-0-0). Mikael Denis, Yaroslav Likhachev, Benjamin Corbeil, Zachary Roy and Andrew Belchamber rounded out the attack.

Xavier Parent had a pair of goals for the Phoenix (0-1-0), while Christophe Rondeau, Patrick Guay and Samuel Poulin also found the back of the net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020.