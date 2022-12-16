BOISBRIAND, Que. — Maxime Coursol scored 3:20 into overtime Friday and the Rimouski Oceanic edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Luke Coughlin, Simon Maltais, Jan Sprynar and Shawn Pearson all had goals in regulation for the Oceanic (17-15-1), who stretched their win streak to five games.

The Armada (11-18-4) got a pair of goals from Jonathan Fauchon, and singles from Zachary Cardinal and Mikael Denis.

Gabriel Robert stopped 13-of-17 shots before being replaced by Patrik Hamrla to start the third period. Hamrla made five saves in relief. Charles-Edward Gravel had 31 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand.

---

REMPARTS 5 SAGUENÉENS 3

QUÉBEC CITY — Zachary Bolduc scored twice, including an empty-net strike 19:38 into the third period, as Québec (25-5-1) defeated Chicoutimi (16-15-1). Théo Rochette, James Malatesta and Pier-Olivier Roy also had goals for the Remparts.

---

FOREURS 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, QUE. — Justin Robidas scored on a penalty shot 13 seconds into overtime as Val-d'Or (16-15-2) topped Drummondville (15-14-3). The shot was awarded after Oscar Plandowski was called for hooking.

---

PHOENIX 7 TIGRES 5

SHERBROOKE, QUE. — Three unanswered goals in the third period lifted Sherbrooke (20-9-3) to victory over Victoriaville (21-7-4). Justin Gill scored twice and had an assist for the Phoenix, who snapped a three-game losing skid.

---

HUSKIES 2 CATARACTES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUE. — Bill Zonnon scored with just 29 seconds left on the game clock as Rouyn-Noranda edged Shawinigan. Zonnon also assisted on Tristan Allard's game-opening goal 1:31 into the first period.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 DRAKKAR 1

GATINEAU, QUE. — Olympiques goalie Tye Austin stopped 21 shots and Gatineau (18-10-5) trounced Baie-Comeau (13-16-4). The Olympiques jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the end of the second period and Justin Poirier spoiled Austin's shutout with the Drakkar's lone goal 5:51 into the third.

---

SEA DOGS 4 EAGLES 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Brady Burns knocked in the game-winning goal 18:37 into the third period as Saint John (10-18-2) edged Cape Breton (11-17-3) and snapped a three-game skid. The goal was Burns' second of the game, while Cam MacDonald and Connor Trenholm also scored for the Sea Dogs

---

WILDCATS 7 TITAN 3

MONCTON, N.B. — A pair of goals from Alexis Daniel powered Moncton (16-12-2) to a dominant win over Acadie-Bathurst (12-15-5). Francesco Iasenza, Thomas Darcy, Maxim Barbashev, Preston Lounsbury and Alex Mercier also found the back of the net for the Wildcats.

---

MOOSEHEADS 7 ISLANDERS 3

HALIFAX — Jordan Dumais scored twice and notched an assist as Halifax (20-7-4) downed Charlottetown (12-16-2). Mooseheads netminder Brady James stopped 31-of-34 shots for the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.