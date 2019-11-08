QMJHL Roundup: Titan beat Wildcats for first win of season

BATHURST, N.B. — The Acadie-Bathurst Titan finally have their first win of the season.

Shawn Element scored twice as Acadie-Bathurst downed the Moncton Wildcats 5-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action, snapping its 17-game winless streak to open the 2019-20 campaign.

Logan Chisholm, Anderson MacDonald and Remy Anglehart also scored for the Titan (1-12-5), who have gone 9-66-11 since winning the 2018 Memorial Cup.

Jacob Hudson, Jeremy McKenna and Kyle Foreman found the back of the net for the Wildcats (14-4-0), who had their eight-game win streak halted.

Tristan Berube made 35 saves for Acadie-Bathurst as Charles-Antoine Lavallee turned away 26-of-30 shots for Moncton.

The Titan went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Wildcats went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

Acadie-Bathurst winger Alexis Dube was given a major and game misconduct for checking to the head at 2:18 of the third period.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Nicholas Girouard had a goal and an assist and Anthony Morrone made 20 saves as Drummondville beat the Mooseheads for its third straight win.

Isiah Campbell, Charles-Edouard Drouin and Fabian Hochegger supplied the rest of the offence for the Voltigeurs (14-7-0).

Maxim Trepanier was the lone Halifax (8-10-1) skater to beat Morrone. Alexis Gravel turned aside 18 shots in a losing cause.

---

ARMADA 3 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Emile Samson kicked out 34-of-35 shots as Blainville-Boisbriand downed the Remparts.

The Armada (9-7-2) offence came from Stephane Huard Jr., Miguel Tourigny and Benjamin Corbeil.

Thomas Caron scored for Quebec (11-8-0). Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo turned away 33-of-35 shots in defeat.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Manix Landry scored twice and Kieran Craig tacked on a goal and two assists as Gatineau toppled the Oceanic.

Emile Hegarty-Aubin and Carson MacKinnon also scored while Remi Poirier turned away 35 shots for the Olympiques (5-11-3).

Zachary Massicotte and Adam Raska responded for Rimouski (11-5-3). Raphael Audet gave up four goals on 18 shots in two periods of work for the loss.

---

DRAKKAR 5-0-1 HUSKIES

DRAKKAR 3 HUSKIES 2 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Nathan Legare scored the winner at 1:44 of overtime, and Dakota Lund-Cornish made 44 saves as Baie-Comeau slipped past the Huskies.

Valentin Demchenko and Antoine Rochon also scored for the Drakkar (9-8-3), who are 6-0-1 in their last seven contests.

Louis-Filip Cote struck twice for Rouyn-Noranda (9-8-3). Zachary Emond kicked out 22 shots in a losing cause.

---

TIGRES L2 SAGUENEENS 6-0-1

TIGRES 4 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Mikhail Abramov scored twice and Alexander Peresunko had a goal and two helpers as Victoriaville got by the Sagueneens.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 32 shots while Jerome Gravel also scored for the Tigres (5-12-3).

William Dufour replied for Chicoutimi (12-4-2). Alexis Shank stopped 23-of-26 shots in a losing cause.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.