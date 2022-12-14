HALIFAX — Alex Mercier netted the game-winning goal 3:52 into overtime as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Wednesday.

Alexis Daniel, Vincent Labelle and Maxim Barbashev added the others for Moncton (15-12-0-2). Vincent Filion stopped 37 shots.

Jordan Dumais, with two goals, and Reece Peitzsche provided the offence for Halifax (19-7-3-1). Mathis Rousseau made 26 saves.

Dumais put the Mooseheads up 2-1 with a power play marker at 6:33 of the second period. Labelle, then, Daniel responded later in the frame to give the Wildcats their first lead of the contest entering the third.

However, Peitzsche's goal 5:42 into the third eventually sent the game to overtime.

---

CATARACTES 5 DRAKKAR 1

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — Jacob Lafontaine recorded a hat trick to lead Shawinigan (15-14-1-2) to a blowout victory over Baie-Comeau (13-15-3-1). Rémi Delafontaine made just 14 saves in the win as the Cataractes outshot the Drakkar 43-15 in the contest.

---

EAGLES 3 SEA DOGS 2 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ivan Ivan capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal at 4:05 of overtime as Cape Breton (11-16-2-1) edged Saint John (9-18-1-1). William Shields scored the tying marker with one second remaining in the second period for the Eagles.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.