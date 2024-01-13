DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Alexis Gendron scored twice, Luke Woodworth had a goal and three assists and the Drummondville Voltigeurs crushed the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 6-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Noah Reinhart, Sam Oliver and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (28-9-4-1), who led 4-0 after the first period and 5-0 heading into the third. Peter Repcik chipped in with two assists.

Louis-Felix Charrois made 28 saves to post the shutout.

Mathis Lussier stopped 42 of 48 shots for the Foreurs (12-24-2-2), who are last in the West Division.

The Voltigeurs went 3-for-7 on the power play, while the Foreurs went 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

ARMADA 3 SAGUENEENS 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Justin Carbonneau scored twice, Olivier Ciarlo stopped 35 shots and the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-0.

Matt Gosselin also scored for the Armada (18-19-4-0), who were outshot 35-20.

Raphael Precourt stopped 17 of 20 shots for the Sagueneens (17-19-4-3).

---

HUSKIES 4 DRAKKAR 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice, Antonin Verreault had two assists and the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-0.

Jeremy Langlois and Andrei Loshko also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (28-8-1-4), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

Charles-Edward Gravel stopped20 of 24 shots for the East Division-leading Drakkar (33-6-2-0).

---

REMPARTS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (OT)

HALIFAX, N.S. — Julien Beland scored 59 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Quebec Remparts a 3-2 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads.

Loic Goyette and Raphael Messier also scored for the Remparts (15-24-2-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Jan Sprynar and Brady Schultz scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (25-11-5-1), who outshot the visitors 24-22.

---

SEA DOGS 2 TIGRES 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nate Tivey scored the game-winning goal at 5:14 of the second period as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 2-1.

Coen Miller also scored for the Sea Dogs (15-20-3-3).

Egor Goriunov scored for the Tigres (26-11-3-0).

---

WILDCATS 4 OCEANIC 1

MONCTON, N.B. — The Moncton Wildcats acored the first two goals of the game and the last two to defeat the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 4-1.

Vincent Collard, Thomas Auger, Julius Sumpf and Gabe Smith scored for the Wildcats (25-8-2-3).

Tyson Goguen scored for the Oceanic (22-18-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.