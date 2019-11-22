DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Anthony Morrone stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Drummondville Voltigeurs blanked the Sherbrooke Phoenix 2-0 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Edouard Charron's goal at the 7:48 mark of the third period was the winner for Drummondville (15-11-0), while Dawson Mercer added an empty-net goal.

Thomas Sigouin turned away 23-of-24 shots for Sherbrooke (19-3-2).

Both teams were 0 for 4 on the power play.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 SEA DOGS 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Ethan Crossman put away the game-winning goal as Chicoutimi edged the Sea Dogs.

Felix-Antoine Marcotty, Justin Ducharme, Felix-Antoine Drolet and Rafael Harvey-Pinard rounded out the attack for the Sagueneens (17-5-2).

Charlie DesRoches, Brady Burns, Ben Badalamenti and Maxim Cajkovic supplied the offence for Saint John (8-15-1).

Cajkovic earned a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding at 20:00 of the third period.

---

CATARACTES 7 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Jeremy Martin scored four times, including the eventual winner, as Shawinigan downed the Remparts.

Kirill Nizhnikov, Valentin Nussbaumer and Olivier Nadeau also scored for the Cataractes (12-11-0).

Anthony Gagnon was the lone scorer for Quebec (11-12-1).

---

HUKIES 5 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Alex Beaucage struck twice, including the winner, as Rouyn-Noranda reeled off five unanswered goals to rally past the Olympiques.

Justin Bergeron, Tyler Hinam and Ryan MacLellan chipped in for the Huskies (13-9-3).

Kieran Craig, Zachary Dean and William Dagenais gave Gatineau (7-14-3) a 3-0 lead by the 13:29 mark of the first period.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.