GATINEAU, Que. – The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the Gatineau Olympiques 4-3 in overtime in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Saturday.

Oleksiy Myklukha scored the overtime winner at 4:54 to complete the comeback for the visitors.

Down 3-0 in the second period, the Armada (2-0-0-0) dug themselves out of a hole with second-period goals by Zachary Roy and Simon Pinard, on the power play.

The game remained 3-2 until Charles Boutin netted the equalizer with 15 seconds left in the third period to send the game to overtime.

Tristan Allard scored two goals for Gatineau and Cole Cormier added another.

Armada goalie Charles-Edward Gravel made 35 saves while Remi Poirier stopped 20-of-24 shots in defeat.

The game was played in front of 2,500 fans at the Centre Slush Puppie.

---

VAL-D'OR 6 SHERBROOKE 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. – Jeremy Michel scored twice and had two assists, and Justin Robidas scored two and added an assist for the Foreurs (2-0-0-0). Alexandre Doucet also had a three-point night for Val-D'Or with a goal and two assists. Goaltender David Provencher allowed five goals on 31 shots for the Phoenix (0-2-0-0).

---

ACADIE BATHURST 5 MONCTON 2

MONCTON – Down 2-1 in the first, the Titan (2-0-0-0) scored four unanswered goals, including two from Riley Kidney, to overcome the Wildcats (0-2-0-0). Kidney also added an assist. Francis Langlois and Thomas Auger scored for Moncton in the first.

---

CHARLOTTETOWN 5 SAINT JOHN 2

CHARLOTTETOWN – Brett Budgell scored twice and Noah Laaouan added three assists to lead the Islanders (2-0-0-0) over the Sea Dogs (0-2-0-0). Peter Reynolds and Brady Burns replied for Saint John in the second period.

---

ROUYN-NORANDA 3 DRUMMONDVILLE 2 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – Daniil Bourash scored with one second remaining in regulation and Alex Arsenault netted the OT winner after 15 seconds for the Huskies (2-0-0-0). It looked like the Voltigeurs (0-1-1-0) would win in regulation when Jeremy Lapointe gave them a 2-1 lead with 14 seconds left in the third.

---

CAPE BRETON 4 HALIFAX 3 (SO)

HALIFAX – Ivan Ivan scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Eagles (1-1-0-0) over the Mooseheads (1-0-0-1). With Cape Breton down 3-2, Sean Larochelle sent the game to overtime with a power-play goal with 4:56 left in regulation.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.