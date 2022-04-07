BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Maël Lavigne scored two goals and assisted on another as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar crushed the Victoriaville Tigres 8-3 Thursday in the QMJHL.

Lavigne was one of seven different Drakkar (20-29-8) skaters to find the back of the net.

All three of the Tigres (19-31-7) goals came in the first period.

The game was tied at 3-3 after the first period but later Baie-Comeau exploded for five unanswered goals.

Olivier Adam made 34 saves for the Drakkar in the win.

---

WILDCATS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

MONCTON, N.B. -- Vincent Filion made 38 saves to help Moncton (25-25-7) hang on to beat Gatineau (31-14-12). After taking an early lead just 2:50 into the game, the Wildcats conceded three straight Olympique goals before they managed to respond with another marker before the first period ended. Later, Filion shut the door and Moncton was able to get a pair of goals in the second to win the game.

---

REMPARTS 6 EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Conor Frenette scored two goals as Quebec (42-14-1) cruised past Cape Breton (13-36-7) for its ninth win in a row. Eagles goalie Nicolas Ruccia made 44 saves in the loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.