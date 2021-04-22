SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Bennett MacArthur had two goals and an assist and Riley Kidney added a goal and three helpers as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan downed the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-5 on Thursday in the 2021 President's Cup Series.

Jacob Melanson also had a pair of goals for the Titan (1-0-0), who had singles from Logan Chisholm and Felix-Antoine Marcotty.

Jeremie Poirier struck twice, while Cam MacDonald, Nicholas Girouard and Ryan Francis also scored for the Sea Dogs (1-1-0).

Chad Arsenault made 23 saves for Acadie-Bathurst. Saint John netminder Zachary Emond stopped 23-of-30 shots.

The 2021 President's Cup Series is a nine-game round-robin tournament featuring the Sea Dogs, Titan and Moncton Wildcats, replacing the typical Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff format for New Brunswick clubs due to the pandemic limiting travel between provinces. The winner will face the Charlottetown Islanders in the Maritimes Division final.

The 12 Quebec-based teams will be playing best-of-five series in four hub cities.

The Canadian Hockey League announced last week that the Memorial Cup tournament has been cancelled for 2021.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.