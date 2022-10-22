GATINEAU, Que. — The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada managed to get their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League record back to two games over .500 on Saturday, but more importantly it's who they did it against.

The Armada knocked off the red-hot Olympiques 6-3 in Gatineau, surprising the hosts who this week were listed at No. 6 in the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings.

The Olympiques held an impressive 7-2-2-0 record entering the game, but had trouble containing the Armada's relentless attack.

Alexis Bourque, Alexis Gendron, Zachary Cardinal, Michael Denis, Felix Larose and Jonathan Fauchon scored for the Armada (6-4-0-0). Josh Lawrence and Jonathan Fauchon each chipped in with two assists.

Donovan Arsenault, Samuel Savoie and Joey Vetrano scored for the Olympiques, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 entering the third.

Gatineau outshot Blainville-Boisbriand 43-29.

---

OCEANIC 3 DRAKKAR 2

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — Alexandre Blais scored the tying goal and set up the winner as the Rimouski Oceanic edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-2.

Alexander Gaudio and Mael St-Denis also scored for the Oceanic (4-7-1-0).

Xavier Fortin and Matyas Melovsky scored for the Drakkar (5-6-0-1).

Rimouski outshot Baie-Comeau 50-16.

---

FOREURS 4 EAGLES 2

CAPE BRETON, N.S. --- The Val-d'Or Foreurs scored three goals in the first period then hung on for a 4-2 victory over the host Cape Breton Eagles.

Tomas Cibulka, Kale McCallum, Justin Robidas and Nathan Bolduc scored for the Foreurs (7-5-1-0). McCallum chipped in with two assists as well.

Luke Patterson and Samuel Johnson scored for the Eagles. (1-5-2-0).

---

REMPARTS 7 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — James Malatesta and Zachary Marquis-Laflamme each scored twice, Evan Nause had two assists and the Quebec Remparts won their ninth game of the season with a 7-1 road win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

Nathan Gaucher, Zachary Bolduc and Davis Cooper also scored for the Remparts (9-1-0-1)

Jakub Brabenec scored for the Islanders (4-4-1-0).

---

HUSKIES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (SO)

HALIFAX, N.S. — The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies scored the only goal of a three-round shootout to defeat the Halifax Mooseheads 3-2.

Dyllan Gill and Daniil Bourash scored for the Huskies (7-5-0-0) in regulation.

Markus Vidicek and David Moravec scored for the Mooseheads (5-1-1-1)

Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored the only goal of the shootout for the Huskies.

---

WILDCATS 7 SEA DOGS 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Thomas Auger scored a goal and added two assists as the Moncton Wildcats downed the host Saint John Sea Dogs 7-4.

Jonas Taibel, Cole Bishop, Charles Beaudoin, Hugo Marcil, Preston Lounsbury and Maxim Barbashev also scored for the Wildcats. (6-3-0-1).

Brady Burns, Pavel Simek, Vincent Despont and Charlie DesRoches scored for the Sea Dogs (2-6-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.