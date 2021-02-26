1h ago
QMJHL Roundup: James makes 38 saves to lead Mooseheads over Eagles
The Canadian Press
SYDNEY, N.S. — Brady James made 38 saves and picked up an assist on Markus Vidicek's winning goal, and the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Cape Breton Eagles 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play
Videcek broke a 2-2 tie at 17:54 of the third period while on a power play.
Justin Barron and Elliot Desnoyers also scored for the Mooseheads (10-13-6) while Zachary L'Heureux picked up three assists.
Dawson Stairs and Felix Pare found the back of the net for the Eagles (11-14-1), who got 20 stops from Nicolas Ruccia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 26, 2021.