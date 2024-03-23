CHARLOTTETOWN — Cam Squires set up the tying goal, then scored 1:18 into overtime to give the visiting Cape Breton Eagles a 3-2 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Eastlink Centre.

Olivier Houde and Tomas Cibulka also scored for the Eagles (39-26-1-2), who outshot the Islanders 42-25.

William Shields and Matthew Butler scored for the Islanders (26-34-6-2), who got a 39-save performance from netminder Carter Bickle.

The Eagles led 1-0 after the first period and trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

HUSKIES 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault set up a late third-period goal to tie the game, then scored one minute into overtime to win it as the Rouyn-Noranda edged the visiting Gatineau Olympiques.

Samuel Savoie scored twice for the West Division-leading Huskies (47-15-1-5), including once on a third-period penalty shot.

Alexander Gaudio and Justin Boisselle scored for the Olympiques (25-31-6-6).

---

MOOSEHEADS 7 SEA DOGS 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Markus Vidicek scored twice and added an assist and the visiting Halifax Mooseheads scored five times in the third period to sink the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-4.

Dylan MacKinnon, Jack Martin, Logan Crosby, Mathieu Cataford and Jan Sprynar also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (42-18-7-1), who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

Brody Fournier scored twice for the Sea Dogs (20-39-5-4), while Drew Elliott and Tyler Peddle netted singles.

---

WILDCATS 7 TITAN 5

MONCTON, N.B. — Jack Hayne and Preston Lounsbury each scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 7-5.

Miles Mueller, Thomas Auger and Caleb Desnoyers also scored for the Wildcats (38-23-4-3), who outshot the visitors 38-32.

Matthew McRae, Dawson Sharkey, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards, Louis-François Bélanger and Alexandre Lallier scored for the Titan (30-31-3-4).

---

TIGRES 7 FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Maxime Pellerin scored three goals as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Val-d'Or Foreurs 7-3.

Justin Larose scored twice for the Tigres (43-20-4-1), while Francesco Iasenza and Eliott Simard added singles.

Charles-Antoine Pilote, Fredéric Potvin and Nathan Brisson scored for the Foreurs (15-48-3-2).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 PHOENIX 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Loïc Usereau scored the game-winning goal at 13:08 of the third period as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens edged the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-3.

Maxim Massé, Emmanuel Vermette and Alexis Morin also scored for the Sagueneens (35-25-4-4).

Mavrick Lachance, Andrew Belchamber and Chad Bellemare scored for the Phoenix (32-30-1-5).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Sam Oliver scored twice as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-2.

Simon-Pier Brunet and Peter Repcik also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (48-14-5-1).

Felix Gagnon and Alexis Mathieu scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (53-12-2-1).

---

CATARACTES 8 ARMADA 4

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jiri Klima scored three goals as the Shawinigan Cataractes beat the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 8-4.

Reece Peitzsche scored twice for the Cataractes (30-34-3-1), while Éli Baillargeon, Vince Élie and Tristan Roy added singles.

Olivier Lemieux, Mathis Cloutier, Zachary Wheeler and Olivier Filaj scored for the Armada (31-31-4-2).

---

OCEANIC 7 REMPARTS 3

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Spencer Gill scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic rolled past the Quebec Remparts 7-3.

Charles Savoie, Brett Arsenault, Dominic Pilote, Charles Cote and Jacob Mathieu also scored for the Oceanic (37-26-5-0).

Daniel Agostino scored twice for the Remparts (21-41-5-1), while Nathan Quinn added a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.