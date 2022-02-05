VAL-D'OR, Que. — Mavrik Bourque scored his second goal of the game 3:59 into overtime and the Shawinigan Cataractes stretched their win streak to four games with a 3-2 victory over the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the QMJHL on Saturday.

Bourque also assisted Charles Beaudoin's first-period goal for the Cataractes (21-9-1-2). Pierrick Dube registered an assist on all three goals.

Goalie Antoine Coulombe stopped 24-of-26 shots in the win.

Justin Robidas scored twice on seven shots for the Foreurs (12-17-3-0), which got 33 saves from Philippe Cloutier.

Shawinigan was 2 for 6 on the power play while Val-d'Or failed to score on its five opportunities with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 4 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. – Charlottetown (23-7-2-0) stretched its win streak to five straight games thanks to a three-goal performance by Lukas Cormier. Benjamin Corbeil scored the lone goal for Baie-Comeau (9-14-4-3), which have lost five in a row.

---

TITAN 5 ARMADA 2

BATHURST, N.B. – Bennett MacArthur scored a hat trick – including an empty-net strike with 28 seconds left on the game clock – and Acadie-Bathurst (16-11-1-2) beat Blainville-Boisbriand (15-14-2-1).

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 SAGUENEENS 2 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. – Evan Boucher netted his second of the game with 40 seconds left in overtime to lead Halifax (18-11-1-1) to its third consecutive win. Elliot Desnoyers had two assists while Brady James managed 39 saves. Matej Kaslik had a goal and an assist for Chicoutimi (14-12-1-4), losers of three straight.

---

WILDCATS 4 OCEANIC 3 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. – Thomas Auger and Brooklyn Kalmikov scored in the shootout to go with Charles-Antoine Pilote's two goals in regulation, helping Moncton (16-10-3-1) to a come-from-behind victory. Pilote scored twice in the third period, including with 12 seconds left in the game, to force OT. Xavier Cormier had two goals for Rimouski (16-10-2-2), which saw its four-game win streak come to an end.

---

PHOENIX 5 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – Justin Gill led Sherbrooke (21-7-2-1) to its second consecutive victory with two goals. Joshua Roy had a goal and two assists. Goalie Samuel Richard made 44 stops in defeat for Rouyn-Noranda (11-18-0-3), which dropped its 10th straight.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.