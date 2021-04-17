QMJHL Roundup: Islanders continue roll with win over Mooseheads

HALIFAX — The Charlottetown Islanders extended their win streak to five games with a 9-4 win over the Halifax Mooseheads in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Cedric Desruisseaux had two goals and an assist for the Islanders (35-5-0-0).

Ryan Maynard, Brett Budgell, Sam Oliver, Ben Boyd, Patrick Guay, Thomas Casey and Bailey Peach also scored for Charlottetown.

Ethan Landry had two goals for Halifax (15-19-5-4), while Justin Barron and Senna Peeters added singles.

---

WILDCATS 2 SEADOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Alexis Daniel and Jacob Hudson scored first-period goals for Moncton (11-16-2-1). Josh Lawrence replied for Saint John (15-14-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.