RIMOUSKI, Que. — Colten Ellis stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Rimouski Oceanic shut out the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-0 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Zachary Bolduc, Dmitry Zavgorodniy and Cedric Pare all scored for the Oceanic (29-14-7) in the third period. Adam Raska's first-period goal stood as the eventual winner.

Jonathan Lemieux made 31 saves for Val-d'Or (20-21-6).

Rimouski went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Foreurs were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

SEA DOGS 5 SAGUENEENS 4 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Brady Burns scored in regulation time and again in the shootout as Saint John edged the Sagueneens.

Josh Lawrence, Charlie DesRoches and Jeremie Poirier rounded out the attack for the Sea Dogs (23-26-1).

Dawson Mercer, Justin Ducharme, Xavier Labrecque and Raphael Lavoie scored for Chicoutimi (33-9-5).

---

WILDCATS 4 CATARACTES 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Zachary L'Heureux put away the winner near the midway point of the game as the Wildcats doubled Shawinigan.

Mika Cyr, Jordan Spence and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for Moncton (33-12-1).

Marc-Antoine Pepin and Charles Beaudoin supplied the offence for the Cataractes (21-25-0).

---

EAGLES 6 TITAN 4

SYDNEY, N.S. — Derek Gentile had a hat trick, including the winner, as Cape Breton downed Acadie-Bathurst.

Felix Lafrance, Egor Sokolov and Tyler Hinam also scored for the Eagles (30-14-3).

David Doucet, Bennett MacArthur, Remy Anglehart and Mathieu Desgagnes replied for the Titan (9-32-7).

---

TIGRES 3 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Alex DeGagne's power-play winner came at the 3:53 mark of the second period as Victoriaville held on for a win over the Remparts.

Edouard Ouellet and Brooklyn Kalmikov had the other goals for the Tigres (19-22-9).

Anthony Gagnon and Jacob Melanson scored for Quebec (20-27-3).

---

PHOENIX 7 DRAKKAR 4

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Patrick Guay put away the second-period winner as Sherbrooke routed the Drakkar.

Samuel Poulin, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Bailey Peach, Anthony Munroe-Boucher, Taro Jentzsch and Felix Robert chipped in for the Phoenix (38-7-4).

Raivis Kristians Ansons, Brandon Frattaroli, Etienne Arseneau and Jordan Briere had goals for Baie-Comeau (19-20-8).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — William Dufour had the eventual winner in the first period as Drummondville dropped the Olympiques.

Kaylen Gauthier, Thimo Nickl and Xavier Simoneau also scored for the Voltigeurs (28-20-1).

Mathieu Bizier had the only Gatineau (16-27-4) goal.

---

HUSKIES 5 ARMADA 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Beaucage struck twice as Rouyn-Noranda beat the Armada.

Oleksii Myklukha knocked in the game-winning goal for the Huskies (24-21-4) at 15:51 of the first period. Louis-Filip Cote and Vincent Marleau also scored.

Antoine Demers, Blake Richardson and Miguel Tourigny scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (27-18-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.