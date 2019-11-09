QMJHL Roundup: Deakin-Poot with hat trick, Sea Dogs down Armada 6-2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Nicholas Deakin-Poot had a hat tick and Zachary Bouthillier stopped 40 shots as the Saint John Sea Dogs beat the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ben Badalamenti, Dawson Stairs and Matt Gould also scored for the Sea Dogs (7-11-1).

Blake Richardson and Luke Henman replied for the Armada (9-8-2).

Olivier Adam turned away 31-of-36 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Saint John went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Armada were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 OCEANIC 3 (SO)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Carson MacKinnon scored once in regulation and again in the shootout to lift Gatineau over the Oceanic.

Metis Roelens and David Aebischer also scored while Creed Jones made 33 saves for the Olympiques (6-11-3).

Cedric Pare, Alexis Lafreniere and Cole Cormier potted the Rimouski (11-5-4) goals. Jonathan Labrie stopped 14 shots in defeat.

---

ISLANDERS 3 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Matthew Welsh turned aside 35 shots as Charlottetown downed Cape Breton.

Gaetan Jobin, Justin Gill and Brett Budgell supplied the Islanders (12-5-3) offence.

Ivan Ivan and Mathias Laferriere scored for the Eagles (12-6-1). William Grimard made 23 saves in defeat.

---

PHOENIX 7 FOREURS 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin and Benjamin Tardif both scored twice and Samuel Hlavaj made 24 saves as the Phoenix blanked Val-d'Or to improve to 12-0-1 in their last 13 games.

Alex-Olivier Voyer and Felix Robert each had a goal and two helpers for Sherbrooke (16-1-2), which also got a goal form Jacob Rabouin.

Jonathan Lemieux gave up five goals on just 11 shots in 21 minutes of work to take the loss for the Foreurs (8-9-2), who are on a five-game slide.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 TITAN 3 (OT)

HALIFAX — Senna Peeters scored at 3:08 of the extra period, back-stopping Cole McLaren's 42-save outing as the Mooseheads slipped past Acadie-Bathurst.

Justin Barron, Maxim Trepanier and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for Halifax (9-10-1).

Noah Delemont, Anderson MacDonald and Remy Anglehart responded for the Titan (1-12-6), who got 26 saves from Tristan Berube.

---

TIGRES 7 CATARACTES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Mikhail Abramov had two goals and two assists and Anthony Poulin also scored twice as the Tigres thumped Shawinigan.

Felix Pare, Jerome Gravel and Zackary Riel also scored for Victoriaville (6-12-3). Fabio Iacobo made 23 saves for the win.

Vasily Ponomarev struck twice and Mavrik Bourque potted the other Cataractes (8-9-0) goal. Justin Blanchette combined with Antoine Coulombe for 18 saves in defeat.

---

HUSKIES 3 DRAKKAR 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zachary Emond turned away 32 shots as the Huskies defeated Baie-Comeau.

William Rouleau, Tyler Hinam and Jeremy Duguay supplied the goals for Rouyn-Noranda (10-8-3).

Nathan Legare scored for the Drakkar (9-9-3). Lucas Fitzpatrick made 24 saves in defeat.

---