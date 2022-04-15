DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Sam Oliver netted a goal and an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-2 Friday in the QMJHL.

Oliver scored the game-winning goal just 1:43 into the first period for Drummondville (28-22-11).

Phoenix (41-16-4) forward Julien Anctil made things interesting when he made the game 4-2 at the 18:48 mark of the third period, but it was too little too late at that point.

Jacob Goobie recorded 27 saves as he picked up the win.

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. -- Cole Cormier scored the game-winning goal at 16:26 of the second period as Gatineau (33-15-13) edged Shawinigan (36-22-4). Emerik Despatie made 23 saves to preserve the victory for the Olympiques.

---

REMPARTS 4 WILDCATS 1

QUEBEC CITY -- Zachary Bolduc scored his 46th goal of the season and added an assist to lead Quebec (45-15-1) past Moncton (26-28-7). Zachary Gravel also notched a goal and an assist for the Remparts.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 FOREURS 3

SAGUENAY, Que. -- Kevyn Brassard made 27 stops as Chicoutimi (24-31-5) held on to beat Val-d'Or (25-29-5). Fabrice Fortin netted a goal and an assist in the Sagueneen win.

---

HUSKIES 4 DRAKKAR 3 (SO)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. -- Samuel Johnson scored and notched the only goal in the shootout to help Rouyn-Noranda (24-31-5) down Baie-Comeau (22-30-9). Drakkar centre Xavier Fortin scored two goals in the loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.