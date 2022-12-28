QMJHL roundup: Eagles pounce on Wildcats thanks to offensive rally

SYDNEY, N.S. — The Cape Breton Eagles spotted the visiting Moncton Wildcats a 2-0 lead then stormed back with four unanswered goals to upset the visitors 4-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Julien Hebert, Charles Boutin, Cam Squires and Ivan Ivan scored for the Eagles who won for only the 12th time this season. Zach Biggar chipped in with two assists. The Eagles' record improves to 12-18-2-1.

Thomas Auger and Maxim Barbashev scored for the Wildcats (16-14-0-2), who were outshot 34-30. Moncton led 2-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes.

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — The Halifax Mooseheads scored the game's first six goals then hung on to defeat the host Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-1.

Alexandre Doucet scored twice for the Mooseheads (22-7-3-1), with singles netted by Braeden MacPhee, Jordan Dumais,, Zachary L'Heureux and Dylan MacKinnon.

Nolan Forster scored for the Titan (13-16-3-2), who were outshot 39-33.

---

SEA DOGS 4 ISLANDERS 3 (SO)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Charlottetown Islanders scored two goals late in the third period to force overtime, but their rally came up short as the host Saint John Sea Dogs won 4-3 in a shootout.

Simon Hughes, Jeremie Biakabutuka and Michael Horth scored for the Islanders (12-17-2-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the final period.

Noah Reinhart, Vince Elie and Peter Reynolds scored in regulation time for the Sea Dogs (12-18-1-1), who got a fourth-round shootout goal from Eriks Mateiko to register the win. Charlottetown outshot Saint John 4-3.

---

ARMADA 3 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — The visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada fired 39 shots on the host's net and scored a goal in each period en route to a 3-1 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Alexis Bourque, Jeremy Fontaine and Jonathan Fauchon scored for the Armada (12-18-2-2).

William Provost scored for the Foreurs (16-17-2-0).

---

TIGRES 6 VOLTIGEURS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — William Veillette scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 6-3.

Justin Gendron, Pier-Olivier Roy and Maxime Pellerin also scored for the Tigres (23-7-1-3). Tommy Cormier chipped in with three assists.

Tyler Peddle, Justin Cote and Maxime Lafond scored for the Voltigeurs (15-16-3-0), who were outshot 38-26.

---

REMPARTS 9 DRAKKAR 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Zachary Bolduc, Davis Cooper and Evan Nause each scored twice as the visiting Quebec Remparts blitzed the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 9-0.

Theo Rochette, Justin Robidas and James Malatesta each scored once for the Remparts (27-5-0-1), who outshot the Drakkar 40-19. Bolduc also chipped in with two assists.

William Rousseau got the shutout for Quebec.

---

OCEANIC 4 CATARACTES 0

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Filion and William Dumoulin each had a goal and assist and Patrik Hamrla stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Rimouski Oceanic beat the host Shawinigan Cataractes 4-0.

Mathis Gauthier and Jan Sprynar also scored for the Oceanic (19-15-1-0).

The Cataractes (16-16-1-2) were outshot 32-18.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 HUSKIES 3 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Olivier Boutin scored at 1:48 of overtime to lift the visiting Gatineau Olympiques over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3.

Olivier Nadeau, Will Chisholm and Alexis Gendron also scored for Gatineau (20-10-3-2).

Anthony Turcotte, Mathis Perron and Tristan Allard scored for Rouyn-Noranda (19-12-2-1).

---

PHŒNIX 7 SAGUENEENS 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Ethan Gauthier and Justin Gill each scored twice as Sherbrooke Phœnix thumped the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-1.

Milo Roelens, Jaheem Lagacé and Israël Mianscum also scored for the Phoenix (21-10-1-2).

Zachary Gravel scored for the Sagueneens (16-17-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.