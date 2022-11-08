QMJHL roundup: Eagles tip Titan to net fourth win of season

SYDNEY, N.S. — Julien Hebert scored twice, Angelo Fullerton had a goal and two assists and netminder Oliver Satny was solid as the Cape Breton Eagles won their fourth game of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season by tipping the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-2 on Tuesday.

Trevor Thurston, Jordan Cote and Alex Campbell also scored for the Eagles (4-8-2-0). Satny stopped 31 of 33 shots for the win.

Alexandre Lallier and Joseph Henneberry scored for the Titan (6-10-1-1).

MOOSEHEADS 8 WILDCATS 3

HALIFAX, N.S. — Mathieu Cataford scored four goals and Jordan Dumais had a goal and five assists as the Halifax Mooseheads crushed the Moncton Wildcats 8-3 at Scotiabank Centre.

James Swan, Attilio Biasca and Brody Fournier also scored for the Mooseheads (11-2-2-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 5-2 entering the third.

Vincent Labelle, Maxim Barbashev and Preston Lounsbury scored for the Wildcats (9-6-0-1), who were outshot 33-29.

OCEANIC 12 SAGUENEENS 4

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — Jan Sprynar, Julien Beland and Patrick LeBlanc all scored twice as the Rimouski Océanic rolled the visiting Chicoutimi Saguenéens 12-4.

Alexander Gaudio, Luka Verreault, Frédéric Brunet, Jacob Mathieu, Simon Maltais and Maxime Coursol netted singles for the Oceanic (8-10-1-0).

Zachary Gravel scored twice for the Sagueneens (7-11-0-0), while Émile Duquet and Emmanuel Vermette added singles.

CATARACTES 2 PHOENIX 1

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — William Veillette scored the game winner at 19:16 of the third period as the Shawinigan Cataractes upset the Sherbrooke Phœnix 2-1.

Lou-Félix Denis also scored for the Cataractes (6-10-0-2).

Israel Mianscum scored for the Phoenix (13-2-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.