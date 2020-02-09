DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Egor Sokolov had a goal and three assists and Mathias Laferriere scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles beat the Drummondville Voltigeurs 6-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Laferriere potted the winning goal for Cape Breton at 14:54 of the third period, with Sokolov setting it up for his fourth point of the day.

Sokolov leads the QMJHL in goals with 39 and is second behind Rimouski Oceanic forward Alexis Lafreniere in scoring with 80 points in 43 games.

Ryan Francis, Felix Lafrance and Jarrett Baker also scored for the Eagles (33-15-3).

Jeremy Lapointe had a hat trick and Xavier Simoneau also found the back of the net for the Voltigeurs (28-22-2), who are on a three-game slide.

William Grimard kicked made 23 saves for Cape Breton as Anthony Morrone turned away 27-of-32 shots for Drummondville.

Eagles winger Derek Gentile was given a match penalty for high sticking at 16:16 of the second period, while teammate Shawn Boudrias was ejected for kneeing at 4:01 of the third.

---

OCEANIC 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy had a pair of goals and Alexis Lafreniere picked up his league-leading 89th point of the season as Rimouski (33-14-7) beat the Olympiques (19-29-4) for its 10th win in a row.

---

SEA DOGS 7 TITAN 5

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jeffrey Durocher had two goals and two assists and Josh Lawrence struck twice as the Sea Dogs (25-26-1) handed Acadie-Bathurst (9-35-7) its fourth straight loss.

---

WILDCATS 5 REMPARTS 3

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Jeremy McKenna had two goals and an assist and Alexander Khovanov added a goal and two helpers as Moncton (37-12-1) beat the Remparts (21-28-4) to improve to 10-0-1 in its past 11 games.

---

PHOENIX 3 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Felix Robert scored his 26th goal of the season and Thomas Sigouin made 28 saves as Sherbrooke (40-8-4) dealt the Mooseheads (18-28-4) their sixth loss in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.