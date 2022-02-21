QMJHL Roundup: Desnoyers has three points, leads Mooseheads over Wildcats

HALIFAX — Elliot Desnoyers had a goal and two assists as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the Moncton Wildcats 5-3 on Monday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Jordan Dumais, James Swan, Evan Boucher and Mathieu Cataford also scored for the Mooseheads (21-14-2), who ended a two-game losing streak. Jake Furlong added three assists.

Miles Mueller, Alexis Daniel and Brooklyn Kalmikov scored for Moncton (19-13-5), which was on a 2-0-1 run heading into Monday's game.

Brady James made 22 saves for Halifax, while Jonathan Lemieux stopped 30 shots for Moncton.

TITAN 5 ISLANDERS 4 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. -- Félix Lafrance scored early in overtime to complete the Acadie-Bathurst (21-11-4) against league-leading Charlottetown (27-7-3). The Titan entered the third period trailing 4-2, but managed to equalize the game in the final period, including a Hendrix Lapierre marker with less than 30 seconds to play to send the game into the extra period.

