QMJHL Roundup: Hegarty-Aubin stars in overtime as Eagles upset Wildcats

SYDNEY, N.S. — Émile Hegarty-Aubin scored 2:21 into overtime as the Cape Breton Eagles upset the Moncton Wildcats 2-1 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ivan Ivan had a goal near the midway point of the second period for Cape Breton (11-24-5), while Remi Delafontaine made 30 saves in net.

Thomas Auger opened scoring for Moncton (19-14-6) and Vincent Filion stopped 22 shots.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Eagles were 0 for 2 and the Wildcats went 0 for 6.

---

ISLANDERS 3 TIGRES 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Oliver Satny stopped all 16 shots he faced as Charlottetown shut out the Tigres.

Patrick Guay had the power-play winner for the Islanders (29-8-3), while Brett Budgell and Drew Elliott also scored.

Nathan Darveau turned aside 36-of-38 shots for Victoriaville (14-22-5).

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 TITAN 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Antonin Verreault had the eventual winner as the Olympiques fended off Acadie-Bathurst.

Tristan Luneau and Mathieu Bizier had the other goals for Gatineau (27-9-6).

Thomas Belgarde and Bennett MacArthur pulled the Titan (23-12-4) to within one.

---

HUSKIES 5 FOREURS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Daniil Bourash had two power-play goals, including the winner, as the Huskies downed Val-d'Or.

Leighton Carruthers, Jérémie Minville and Alex Arsenault rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda (16-22-3).

Kale McCallum and Jérémy Michel replied for the Foreurs (15-21-4).

---

CATARACTES 2 VOLTIGEURS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Nadeau's empty-net goal became the winner as the Cataractes held off Drummondville.

Pierrick Dubé opened scoring in the first period for Shawinigan (28-10-4).

Justin Côté scored after Nadeau's goal to pull the Voltigeurs (18-15-9) within one with a little over a minute left to play.

---

REMPARTS 4 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Zachary Bolduc had a goal and an assist as Quebec City toppled the Sagueneens.

James Malatesta, Viljami Marjala and Théo Rochette chipped in as well for the Remparts (31-12-1).

Vincent N. Fredette was the lone scorer for Chicoutimi (17-19-5).

---

DRAKKAR 3 OCEANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jacob Gaucher had back-to-back goals in the third period as Baie-Comeau sank the Oceanic.

Charles-Antoine Tremblay scored in the first period for the Drakkar (12-21-8).

Luke Coughlin supplied the offence for Rimouski (19-16-6).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.