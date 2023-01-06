BOISBRIAND, Que. — Félix Lacerte scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-2 on Thursday.

Charles-Olivier Villeneuve and Leo Braillard also scored for Shawinigan (18-17-1-2). Rémi Delafontaine stopped 28-of-30 shots.

Jonathan Fauchon and Vincent Desjardins replied for Blainville-Boisbriand (13-21-2-2). Charles-Édward Gravel made 26 saves.

The Cataractes jumped out to a 4-0 lead, capped by Lacerte's second marker that came six seconds into the third period, before the Armada got on the board.

Shawinigan went 2-for-11 on the power play, while Blainville-Boisbriand was 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 7 ISLANDERS 4

CHARLOTTETOWN — Charles-Antoine Lavallée had a hat trick and one assist as Baie-Comeau (15-20-3-1) topped Charlottetown (13-19-2-1). Matthew MacDonald had a goal and three assists for the Drakkar who scored seven unanswered after going down 2-0 in the opening period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.