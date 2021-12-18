RIMOUSKI, Que. — Frédéric Brunet completed the comeback in overtime as the Rimouski Oceanic sank the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Brunet scored 3:46 into the extra period for Rimouski's third unanswered goal.

Alexander Gaudio and Jérémie Biakabutuka both scored in the final minute of the third period as the Oceanic (16-10-3) rallied from a 3-1 deficit. William Dumoulin had opened scoring in the second period.

Jasmin Simon made 28 saves for the win in net.

Maël Lavigne, Nathan Baril and Jacob Gaucher all scored in the first 16:38 of the third period as Baie-Comeau (9-13-7) built its lead.

Goaltender Olivier Adam stopped 34 shots for the Drakkar.

Rimouski went 1 for 4 on the power play and Baie-Comeau could not score on its one man advantage.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL, Quebec routed Drummondville 9-3, Shawinigan edged Sherbrooke 2-1, Val-d'Or topped Blainville-Boisbriand 4-3 in overtime, Victoriaville defeated Chicoutimi 7-3, Charlottetown downed Cape Breton 7-4, Halifax bested Moncton 6-2, Acadie-Bathurst slipped past Saint John 4-3, and Gatineau snuffed out Rouyn-Noranda 6-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.