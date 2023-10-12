BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Liam Kilfoil netted the game-winning goal 1:54 into overtime and the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-2 on Thursday.

Lou Lévesque and Reece Peitzsche also scored for Halifax (6-2-0). Mathis Rousseau made 33 saves.

Justin Gill, with a goal and an assist, and Justin Poirier replied for Baie-Comeau (6-1-2). Olivier Ciarlo stopped 21 of 24 shots.

The Mooseheads took a 2-0 lead at 15:55 of the second period thanks to Peitzsche's marker but were countered by a Poirier goal less than two minutes later.

Gill scored the game-tying goal with two seconds left in regulation.

---

VOLTIGEURS 11 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON — Maveric Lamoureux, Loic Goyette and Luke Woodworth each scored two goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs took a dominant 11-1 win over the Moncton Wildcats.

Lukas Landry, Ethan Gauthier, Justin Côté, Matteo Rotondi and Peter Repcik added the others for Drummondville (5-1-1-1).

Etienne Morin scored the lone goal for Moncton (5-3-0) at 1:07 of the second period.

---

PHOENIX 2 REMPARTS 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Jakub Hujer scored the go-ahead goal at 4:35 of the third period as the Sherbrooke Phoenix narrowly edged the Quebec Remparts 2-1.

Frantisek Dej netted the other for Sherbrooke (5-2-0-1).

Nathan Plouffe scored for Quebec (2-5-0) at 10:02 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1.

---

EAGLES 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Olivier Houde had a goal and two assists as the Cape Breton Eagles edged the Gatineau Olympiques 4-3.

Cam Squires, Cam MacDonald and Zach Biggar also scored for Cape Breton (5-3-0).

Jérémie Minville, with two goals, and Ryan Del Monte responded for Gatineau (1-7-1).

---

ARMADA 4 SEA DOGS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Charles-Édward Gravel led the way with a 35-save performance and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada earned a 4-1 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Matt Gosselin, Xavier Sarrasin, Jonathan Fauchon and Alexis Bourque each scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (5-4-0).

Peter Reynolds scored for Saint John (2-3-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.