MONCTON, N.B. — Mathieu Cataford scored at 3:55 of overtime to complete the comeback as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads edged the Moncton Wildcats 4-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Jan Sprynar, Peter Reynolds and Markus Vidicek also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (26-11-5-1), who tied the game at 3-3 with Vidicek's goal at 18:42 of the third period.

Adam Fortier-Gendron, Preston Lounsbury and Olivier Boutin scored for the Wildcats (25-8-3-3), who were outshot 36-30 at the Avenir Centre.

The Wildcats went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Mooseheads were 0-for-1.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs game at Sherbrooke against the Phoenix was postponed.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

EAGLES 3 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Cam MacDonald's goal at 17:16 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the visiting Cape Breton Eagles to a 3-1 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Antoine Roy and Lucas Romeo also scored for the Eagles (22-18-1-1).

Igor Mburanumwe scored for the Titan (18-20-2-2), who were outshot 24-22.

---

REMPARTS 4 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Simon Maltais scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Quebec Remparts beat the Charlottetown Islanders 4-2.

Daniel Agostino, Alexandre Desmarais and Zachary Marquis-Laflamme also scored for the Remparts (16-24-2-0).

Michael Horth and Simon Hughes scored for the Islanders (17-22-2-1), who were outshot 31-30.

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jeremie Minville's second goal of the game, scored at 17:15 of the third period, proved to be the winner as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-2.

Alexander Gaudio also scored for the Olympiques (14-25-2-2), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Jiri Klima and Natan Ethier scored for the Cataractes (17-21-2-1), who outshot the visitors 25-21.

---

DRAKKAR 4 HUSKIES 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 21 shots as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar blanked the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-0.

Justin Gill scored twice for the East Division-leading Drakkar (34-6-2-0), while Julien Paillé and Matyas Melovsky netted singles.

Goaltender William Rousseau kicked out 39 of 43 shots for the West Division-leading Huskies (28-9-1-4).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.