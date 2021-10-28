CHARLOTTETOWN — Jacob Goobie had a 31-save shutout as the Charlottetown Islanders blanked the Gatineau Olympiques 2-0 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jakub Brabenec and Brett Budgell had power-play goals as Charlottetown (7-4-0) won its fourth straight.

Rémi Poirier stopped 27 shots for Gatineau (3-3-3).

The Islanders were 2 for 6 on the power play and the Olympiques couldn't score on their four man advantages.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 WILDCATS 2

HALIFAX — Jordan Dumais had the winner late in the third period as the Mooseheads edged Moncton.

Markus Vidicek and Elliot Desnoyers both scored in the second period for Halifax (6-2-1).

Francis Langlois and Maxim Barbashev replied for the Wildcats (4-4-1).

---

TIGRES 5 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Olivier Coulombe, Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin all had power-play goals as Victoriaville sailed past the Drakkar.

Conor Frenette and Vincent Sévigny had empty-net goals a minute apart to add some insurance for the Tigres (4-6-1).

Jacob Gaucher and Marc-Antoine Mercier responded for Baie-Comeau (1-7-2).

---

CATARACTES 2 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Martin Has had the eventual winner in the second period as Shawinigan fended off the Remparts.

Jordan Tourigny opened scoring for the Cataractes (7-2-2), who have won five straight.

Nicolas Savoie scored less than a minute after Has for Quebec (9-2-0).

---

HUSKIES 3 OCEANIC 2 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jérémie Minville had the shootout winner to help the Huskies rally past Rimouski.

Daniil Bourash and Zachary Cardinal both scored in the second period to tie the game 2-2 for Rouyn-Noranda (5-5-1).

Jérémie Biakabutuka and Xavier Cormier staked the Oceanic (6-2-2) to a 2-0 lead by the first intermission.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.