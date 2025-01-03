MONCTON, N.B. — Caleb Desnoyers scored twice and Jacob Steinman made 27 saves as the Moncton Wildcats whipped the visiting Halifax Mooseheads 3-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday at the Avenir Centre.

Etienne Morin also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (28-5-2-0) and added two assists.

Netminder Mathis Rousseau stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Mooseheads (11-19-5-0), who are last in the Maritimes Division.

The Wildcats went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Mooseheads were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Friday:

---

ISLANDERS 6 SEA DOGS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Ethan Montroy scored the first and last goal of the game, and Matthew Butler chipped in with two assists as the Charlottetown Islanders rolled over the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 6-3.

Marcus Kearsey, Anthony Flanagan, Ross Campbell and Simon Hughes also scored for the Islanders (13-19-2-1), who outshot the Sea Dogs 41-27.

Dylan Rozzi, Tyler Peddle and Reid Calder scored for the Sea Dogs (16-19-0-0), who were tied 2-2 after the first period and trailed 4-3 heading into the third.

---

EAGLES 3 TITAN 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Alexis Cournoyer stopped 28 shots and Cam Squires had two assists as the Cape Breton Eagles blanked the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-0.

Brayden Schmitt, Jacob Newcombe and Lewis Gendron scored for the Eagles (17-14-3-1), who outshot the visitors 42-28.

Netminder Joshua Fleming stopped 39 of 42 shots for the Titan (20-12-1-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

---

REMPARTS 4 HUSKIES 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Thomas Auger scored twice and Loic Goyette chipped in with two assists as the Quebec Remparts surprised the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-2.

Alexandre Taillefer and Antoine Dorion (empty-netter) also scored for the Remparts (15-17-1-2), who were outshot 42-19. Netminder Benjamin Lelievre stopped 40 of 42 shots for the Remparts.

Remi Gelinas scored both goals for the Huskies (18-9-2-5), who trailed 2-1 heading into the third period. Antonin Verreault chipped in with two assists for the West Division-leading Huskies.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 PHOENIX 2 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Sam Oliver's second goal of the game, scored 51 seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 3-2 victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Luke Woodworth also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (25-7-2-2), who were outshot 42-28. Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer stopped 40 of 42 shots.

Etienne Giroux and Jayden Plouffe scored for the Phoenix (20-10-2-3).

---

CATARACTES 4 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matvei Gridin scored twice, including the game-winner at 4:45 of the third period as the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine also scored twice for the Cataractes (20-14-0-2), who were outshot 41-30.

Shawn Pearson, Alexis Bernier and Jules Boilard scored for the Drakkar (18-14-2-1).

---

OCEANIC 10 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jacob Mathieu scored three goals as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic whipped the Victoriaville Tigres 10-1.

Alexandre Blais scored twice for the Oceanic (24-10-0-1), while Dominic Pilote, Jonathan Fauchon, Luke Coughlin, Spencer Gill and Lou Lévesque netted singles.

Justin Larose scored for the Tigres (10-22-1-3), who were outshot 33-26.

---

ARMADA 5 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Samuel Kupec scored once and Vincent Desjardins had three assists as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada beat the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-2.

Mateo Nobert, Matt Gosselin, Justin Carbonneau and Theo Lemieux also scored for the Armada (19-14-2-0), who outshot the hosts 26-24.

Emmanuel Vermette and Alex Huang scored for the East Division-leading Sagueneens (2-7-3-5), who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.