Jacob Steinman made 33 saves, Preston Lounsbury scored twice, and the Moncton Wildcats blanked the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

Thomas Auger and Caleb Desnoyers also scored for the Wildcats (21-7-2-1), who led 1-0 after the first period. The second period was scoreless. Yoan Loshing and Etienne each chipped in with two assists for the Wildcats.

Joshua Fleming stopped 33 of 36 shots in the Titan (13-17-1-2) net.

The Wildcats went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Titan were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Friday night:

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 SEA DOGS 4 (OT)

HALIFAX, N.S. — Brady Schultz scored at 3:19 of overtime to give the Halifax Mooseheads a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs.

Mathieu Cataford, who netted a hat trick for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (22-9-3-0), tied the game at 4-4 with his third goal at 16:50 of the third period.

Ethan Larmand also scored for the Mooseheads, who were outshot 38-21.

Jacob Beaulieu, Egan Beveridge, Kency Pierre-Noel and Vince Elie scored for the Sea Dogs (12-15-3-2), who trailed 2-1 after the first period but entered the third tied 3-3.

---

ISLANDERS 5 EAGLES 4

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Ross Campbell's power-play goal, scored at 16:36 of the third period, snapped a 4-4 tie and lifted the Charlottetown Islanders to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Cape Breton Eagles.

Giovanni Morneau scored twice for the Islanders (14-16-1-1), while Matthew Butler and Simon Hughes added singles.

Luke Patterson scored twice for the Eagles (16-16-1-0), with singles netted by Emile Ricard and Cam Squires.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — The visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens spotted the Gatineau Olympiques a 2-0 lead then stormed back with four unanswered goals to post a 4-2 victory.

Thomas Desruisseaux, Loic Usereau, Jacob Lafontaine and Jeremy Leroux scored for the Sagueneens (16-14-2-2).

Jeremie Minville and Charles Boutin scored for the Olympiques (9-20-2-2), who were outshot 28-26.

---

DRAKKAR 6 REMPARTS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Raoul Boilard scored twice as Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the visiting Québec Remparts 6-1.

Julien Lanthier, Louis-Charles Plourde, Isaac Dufort and Julien Paillé also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (28-3-2-0).

Zachary Marquis-Laflamme scored for the Remparts (13-19-0-0).

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 OCEANIC 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Justin Côté scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 6-3.

Loic Goyette, Ethan Gauthier, Drew Elliott and Mikael Diotte also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (20-9-3-1).

Maxim Barbashev, Mathys Dubé and Charle Truchon scored for the Oceanic (16-14-3-0).

---

FOREURS 5 ARMADA 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nathan Drapeau scored twice as the Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-3.

Samuel Fiala, Nathan Baril and Alexandre Guy also scored for the Foreurs (11-19-0-1).

James Swan, Tommy Montreuil and Mateo Nobert scored for the Armada (15-15-2-0).

---

TIGRES 6 CATARACTES 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Gendron scored twice as the Victoriaville Tigres downed the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 6-4.

Pier-Olivier Roy, Nikita Prishchepov, Justin Larose and Maxime Pellerin also scored for the Tigres (18-9-3-0).

Evan Courtois, Angus Booth, Alexis Bonefon and Jan Sprynar all scored for the Cataractes (12-18-2-0).

---

HUSKIES 6 PHOENIX 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — William Rousseau earned a shutout as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies blanked the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-0.

Mathis Perron, Anthony Turcotte, Bill Zonnon, Benjamin Brunelle, Thomas Verdon and Jérémy Langlois scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (20-8-1-3).

Goaltender Rémi Cloutier stopped 32 of 38 shots for the Phoenix (15-14-1-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.