VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jakob Pelletier had two goals as part of a five-point night, Jonathan Lemieux made 23 saves and the Val-d'Or Foreurs blanked the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 9-0 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Justin Robidas also scored twice to help Val-d'Or win its fifth game in a row.

Gabriel Villeneuve, Jordan Spence, Alexandre Doucet, Maxim Cajkovic and Nathan Legare rounded out the offence for the Foreurs (26-3-4).

Samuel Richard allowed six goals on 26 shots in 24 minutes to take the loss for the Huskies (16-17-5). Kevyn Brassard made 15 saves in relief.

---

TITAN 6 WILDCATS 5 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Riley Kidney scored twice in regulation, then set up Jaxon Bellamy's winner at 3:33 of the extra period as the Titan (12-7-2) handed Moncton (7-9-3) its third loss in a row.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Brady James stopped 29-of-30 shots and was backed by four different goal scorers as the Mooseheads (12-15-7) topped Cape Breton (12-21-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 7 ARMADA 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Justin Cole potted a hat trick and tacked on an assist for a four-point effort, Jacob Dion and Edouard Charron each added three assists, and the Voltigeurs (17-9-5) got by Blainville-Boisbriand (17-10-3).

---

TIGRES 6 CATARACTES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nikolas Hurtubise kicked out 37-of-39 shots, Egor Serdyuk had a pair of goals and Mikhail Abramov had three assists as the Tigres (15-9-0) beat Shawinigan (19-9-3).

---

SAGUENEENS 6 DRAKKAR 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Pierrick Dube had two goals and an assist and Dawson Mercer scored once and set up two more as the Sagueneens (16-6-5) dealt Baie-Comeau (8-23-2) a seventh consecutive loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.