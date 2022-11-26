QUEBEC — James Malatesta notched two goals and two assists as the Quebec Remparts earned their second win in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques on Saturday.

Nicolas Savoie, Charles Savoie and Théo Rochette added the others for Québec (21-3-0-1) which is bouncing back into form after two straight losses to Victoriaville and Sherbrooke. William Rousseau made 22 saves.

Robert Orr and Cole Cormier replied for Gatineau (14-10-2). Kaiden Kirkwood stopped 25-of-29 shots.

Tied 1-1 at the end of the first period, the Remparts got rolling with three unanswered goals in the second. Orr cut into the deficit at 13:49 of the third for the Olympiques before Malatesta scored his second of the game on an empty net with 21 seconds remaining.

---

TIGRES 8 SAGUENÉENS 0

VICTORIAVILLE, QUE. — Maxime Pellerin recorded two goals and two assists, Gabriel D'Aigle posted a 36-save shutout and Victoriaville (16-6-1-2) thrashed Chicoutimi (12-13-0). The Tigres went 1 for 1 on the power play and scored five of their eight goals in the second period alone.

---

TITAN 5 HUSKIES 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Sergei Litvinov made an impressive 47 saves to help lead Acadie-Bathurst (10-11-2-1) past Rouyn-Noranda (13-10-1-1). Tied 1-1 after the first period, the Titan scored three unanswered to make it a 4-1 contest with 3:13 remaining.

---

FOREURS 6 SEA DOGS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Alexandre Doucet led the way with two goals and Val-d'Or (13-11-2) beat lowly Saint John (6-14-0-1). Ending the first period up 3-2, the Foreurs pulled away scoring twice to make it a three-goal game late in the third.

---

CATARACTES 5 DRAKKAR 1

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — Lorenzo Canonica scored two goals, William Veillette notched a goal and two assists as Shawinigan (11-12-0-2) pummelled Baie-Comeau (9-13-3-1). Alexandre Marchand made 31 saves for the Cataractes who were outshot 32-28 in the win.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2022.