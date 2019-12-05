VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jeremy McKenna scored a hat trick as the Moncton Wildcats beat the Victoriaville Tigres 6-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Mark Rumsey, Jordan Spence and Julien Hebert also scored for the Wildcats (22-6-0) while Alexander Khovanov added three assists.

Jerome Gravel and Conor Frenette found the back of the net for the Tigres (9-16-5).

Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 27 saves for Moncton as Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned away 26-of-32 shots for Victoriaville.