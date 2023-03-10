SHERBROOKE, Que. — Joshua Roy had a goal and two assists as the Sherbrooke Phoenix blew past the Rimouski Océanic 5-1 for their 10th consecutive win on Thursday.

Christophe Rondeau, Cole Huckins, Jacob Melanson and Marc-André Gaudet also scored for Western Conference-leading Sherbrooke (43-12-3-2). Olivier Adam made 23 saves.

Alexandre Blais scored on the power play 3:02 into the second period for Rimouski (31-27-2-1), which dropped its fourth straight.

Patrik Hamrla turned away 43 shots in a losing effort.

The Phoenix outshot the Océanic 38-16 through the first two periods, while holding a 3-1 lead.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Jordan Dumais had a goal and two assists and the Halifax Mooseheads cruised to a 4-1 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

David Moravec, Markus Vidicek and Alexandre Doucet also scored for Halifax (44-9-4-3), which won its fifth straight. Mathis Rousseau made 27 saves.

Ty Higgins had the lone goal for Acadie-Bathurst (17-36-5-3). Joshua Fleming stopped 35 shots.

---

OLYMPIQUES 8 SAGUENÉENS 2

GATINEAU, QUE. — Olivier Nadeau scored twice in leading the charge in the Gatineau Olympiques' 8-2 drubbing of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens for their 16th straight win.

Vincent Maisonneuve, Antonin Verreault, Cole Cormier, Tristan Luneau, Cam MacDonald and Samuel Savoie provided the rest of the offence for Gatineau (42-12-4-2). Emerik Despatie made 13 saves.

Édouard Carrier and Alexis Morin put Chicoutimi (30-29-2-1) on the board. Antoine Lavallée stopped 37-of-44 shots before Philippe Cloutier turned away 3-of-4 shots in 8:11 of relief.

---

CATARACTES 4 ARMADA 3

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Natan Éthier scored the game-winning goal with 1:06 remaining in the third period as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3.

Jérémy D'Astous, Isaac Ménard, Stéphane Huard Jr. and Natan Éthier added the others for Shawinigan (27-28-2-3), which won its third in a row. Antoine Coulombe made 27 saves.

James Swan, Maximilian Streule and Théo Lemieux replied for Blainville-Boisbriand (21-32-6-2). Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 31 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.