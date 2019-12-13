BATHURST, N.B. — Joshua Roy and William Villeneuve each scored and tacked on two assists as the Saint John Sea Dogs doubled up the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-3 on Friday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Matt Gould, Brady Burns, Josh Lawrence and Dawson Stairs also scored as Saint John (16-17-1) built up a 6-0 lead through the first and second periods.

Mathieu Desgagnes scored two third-period goals for the Titan (5-21-6). Shawn Element had the other.

Sea Dogs goaltender Noah Patenaude stopped 48 shots.

Tristan Berube started in net for Acadie-Bathurst, allowing six goals on 26 shots through 40 minutes. Felix-Anthony Ethier stopped all five shots he faced in the third.

Saint John was 2 for 4 on the power play. The Titan went 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

WILDCATS 4 EAGLES 0

MONCTON, N.B. — Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Wildcats (23-9-0) snapped a three-game slide with a win over Cape Breton (17-13-2).

---

ISLANDERS 5 MOOSEHEADS 0

HALIFAX — Liam Peyton scored twice and Matthew Welsh made 21 saves for the shutout as Charlottetown (19-12-4) blanked the Mooseheads (15-14-3).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau had a goal and an assist as Drummondville (20-13-0) snapped the Phoenix's (26-5-7) six-game win streak.

---

ARMADA 7 OLYMPIQUES 4

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Luke Henman scored two goals and set up two more, Maxim Bykov had two goals and one assist and the Armada (16-13-3) handed Gatineau (7-22-3) its 11th straight loss.

---

HUSKIES 5 FOREURS 4 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Justin Bergeron scored 1:27 into overtime after Alex Beaucage tied the game in the final minute of the third period, leading the Huskies (17-12-3) over Val-d'Or (14-13-4).

---

SAGUENEENS 6 DRAKKAR 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard had two goals and an assist and Felix-Antoine Marcotty scored once and set up a pair to lift the Sagueneens (23-6-3) over Baie-Comeau (13-14-5).

---

TIGRES 5 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jerome Gravel scored twice and Vincent Sevigny had a goal and an assist as Victoriaville (10-17-7) beat the Oceanic (19-8-6) to snap a five-game slide.

---

CATARACTES 4 REMPARTS 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault scored the go-ahead goal with his second of the game 18:32 into the third period to lead the Cataractes (18-13-0) over Quebec (13-18-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.