Justin Robidas scored 16 seconds into overtime as the Val-d'Or Foreurs upset the Moncton Wildcats 4-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Marshall Lessard had a power-play goal for Val-d'Or (9-12-2), while Alexandre Doucet and Alexander Mirzabalaev also scored. Jérémy Michel added three assists.

William Blackburn started in net for the Foreurs and stopped 15-of-17 shots in 34:11 of work. He was replaced by Philippe Cloutier made eight saves on nine shots in relief.

Etienne Morin's goal with 4:28 left to play in the third period forced the extra period for Moncton (11-8-4). Jacob Stewart and Vincent Labelle also scored.

Goaltender Vincent Filion turned aside 31 shots.

Val-d'Or went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Wildcats went 0 for 3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL, Acadie-Bathurst routed Cape Breton 9-1, Charlottetown skated past Rouyn-Noranda 7-2, Chicoutimi beat Gatineau 3-2 in overtime, Baie-Comeau blanked Rimouski 1-0, Halifax topped Victoriaville 6-5, Shawinigan bested Drummondville 6-2 and Saint John doubled Blainville-Boisbriand 6-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.