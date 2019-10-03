QMJHL Roundup: Gursoy's two points lifts Islanders over Sea Dogs

CHARLOTTETOWN — Kevin Gursoy had a goal and an assist to help lift the Charlottetown Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Cole Edwards, Noah Laaouan, Brett Budgell and Nikita Alexandrov also scored for Charlottetown (4-0-1).

Nicholas Deakin-Poot had the lone goal for the Sea Dogs (2-3-0) on a power play.

Islanders goaltender Matthew Welsh stopped 23 shots. Saint John's Zachary Bouthillier made 36 saves.

---

REMPARTS 3 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Gabriel Montreuil scored twice as Quebec (3-2-0) topped the Titan (0-4-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.