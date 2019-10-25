HALIFAX — Alexander Khovanov tied the game late in the third, then scored the winner at 3:53 of overtime as the Moncton Wildcats edged the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ozzie King, Elliot Desnoyers and Kyle Foreman also scored while Zachary L'Heureux tacked on three assists for the Wildcats (11-3-0), who extended their win streak to five games.

Maxim Trepanier struck twice for the Mooseheads (7-6-1). Cameron Whynot and Samuel Dube had the other goals as Halifax dropped its third game in a row.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 37 saves for Moncton as Alexis Gravel kicked out 34 shots for the Mooseheads.

VOLTIGEURS 4 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Xavier Simoneau had two goals and an assist as Drummondville toppled the Remparts for its ninth straight victory.

Edouard Charron and Thimo Nickl also scored for the Voltigeurs (10-4-0), who got 30 saves from Anthony Morrone.

Jacob Melanson was the lone scorer for the Remparts (8-6-0), losers of four in a row. Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo turned aside 31 shots in defeat.

FOREURS 10 TITAN 0

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nicolas Ouellet had three goals and an assist, and Jonathan Lemieux made 30 saves as the Foreurs dealt Acadie-Bathurst its 14th loss in a row to start the season.

Alexandre Couture, Karl Boudrias, Justin Robidas, Rudolfs Polcs, Alexander Mirzabalaev, Emile Lauzon and Alexandre Doucet rounded out the Val-d'Or (7-5-2) offence.

Tristan Berube combined with Felix-Anthony Ethier for 24 saves for the Titan (0-9-5).

CATARACTES 2 OCEANIC 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Charles Beaudoin scored the deciding goal at 16:03 of the third as the Cataractes beat Rimouski to snap a three-game slide.

Mavrik Bourque also scored while Antoine Coulombe made 31 saves for Shawinigan (8-5-0).

Dmitry Zavgorodniy hit the scoresheet for Rimouski (9-4-2). Colten Ellis turned away 23 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.