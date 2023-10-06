DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Louis-Félix Charrois stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Drummondville Voltigeurs blanked the Gatineau Olympiques 4-0 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Sam Oliver, Loic Goyette, Simon-Pier Brunet and Lukas Landry all scored once for Drummondville (4-0-2).

Kian Hodgins made 27 saves for Gatineau (0-5-1).

The Voltigeurs went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Olympiques couldn't score on their five man advantages.

---

SEA DOGS 3 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. - Peter Reynolds scored twice as Saint John toppled the Titan.

Noah Reinhart had the other Sea Dogs (2-1-2) goal.

Colby Huggan replied for Acadie-Bathurst (2-4-0).

---

EAGLES 5 ARMADA 3

SYDNEY, N.S. - Callum Aucoin scored and added two assists as Cape Breton sank Blainville-Boisbriand.

Zach Biggar, Xavier Daigle, Émile Ricard and Olivier Houde rounded out the attack for the Eagles (3-3-0).

Thomas Paquet, Alexis Bourque and Matt Gosselin replied for the Armada (4-2-0).

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 TIGRES 3

HALIFAX - Brody Fournier struck twice as the Mooseheads beat Victoriaville.

Mathieu Cataford, Lou Lévesque and Reece Peitzsche also scored for Halifax (4-2-0).

Tommy Cormier had two goals and Benjamin Vigneault also found the back of the net for the Tigres (3-3-0).

---

PHOENIX 3 OCÉANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. - Mavrick Lachance had a goal and set up another as Sherbrooke sailed past Rimouski.

Lewis Gendron and Jesse Carrière also scored for the Phoenix (3-1-1).

Dominic Pilote scored for the Oceanic (3-2-1).

---

REMPARTS 3 FOREURS 1

QUÉBEC CITY - Antoine Dorion scored and added an assist as the Remparts defeated Val-d'Or.

Pier-Etienne Cloutier and Mikael Huchette chipped in for Quebec (1-4-0).

Evan Dépatie was the lone scorer for the Foreurs (4-1-0).

---

DRAKKAR 5 ISLANDERS 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. - Niks Fenenko had a pair of goals as the Drakkar sailed past Charlottetown.

Jabez Seymour, Julien Lanthier and Raoul Boilard rounded out the attack for Baie-Comeau (5-0-1).

Michael Horth and Alexis Jacques responded for the Islanders (3-3-0).

---

CATARACTES 4 SAGUENÉENS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. - Leo Braillard had a goal and an assist as the Cataractes dropped Chicoutimi.

Éli Baillargeon, Brett Yuzik and Angus Booth had the other goals for Shawinigan (4-1-0).

Alexis Morin scored for the Sagueneens (1-4-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.