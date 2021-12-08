QMJHL Roundup: Cormier has four points as Islanders down Voltigeurs

CHARLOTTETOWN — Lukas Cormier had a goal and three assists as the Charlottetown Islanders moved into top spot in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League standings with a 5-2 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Wednesday.

Charlottetown (18-6-2) improved to 4-0-1 over their last five games and moved a point past idle Sherbrooke for top spot.

Drummondville fell to 12-9-5 and is winless over its last three games (0-2-1)

Patrick Guay and Jakub Brabenec each had a goal and an assist for Charlottetown. Brett Budgell had a goal and an assist, and Ben Boyd also scored.

Alexis Morin and and Luke Woodworth scored for Drummondville.

Jacob Goobie made 20 saves for the Islanders. Riley Mercer stopped 32 shots for the Voltigeurs.

CATARACTES 7 ARMADA 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que, -- Olivier Nadeau and Lorenzo Canonica each had a goal and two assists as the Cataractes thumped Blainville-Boisbriand.

Angus Booth, Charles Beaudoin, Lou-Félix Denis, Zachary Massicotte and Marek Doucet also scored for the Cataractes (16-8-3).

Oleksiy Myklukha had the lone goal for the Armada (13-11-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.