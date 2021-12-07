SHERBROOKE, Que. — Maxime Blanchard scored in overtime and the league-leading Sherbrooke Phoenix edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Stéphane Huard Jr. tied the game in the third period for Sherbrooke, which improved to 18-6-1.

Benjamin Corbeil opened the scoring for the Drakkar (8-10-6) with a second-period goal.

Ivan Zhigalov stopped 17 shots for Sherbrooke.

Olivier Adam made 25 saves for the Drakkar.

FOREURS 6 HUSKIES 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. -- Marshall Lessard had a goal and three assists and Justin Robidas scored twice to lead the Foreurs over Rouyn-Noranda.

Alexander Mirzabalaev, Thomas Pelletier and William Provost also scored for the Foreurs (10-12-2), who have won three straight games.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Daniil Bourash, Emeric Gaudet and Donovan Arsenault scored for the Huskies (11-10-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.