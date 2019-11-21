1h ago
QMJHL Roundup: Wildcats blank Sagueneens for top spot in Eastern Conference
Jakob Pelletier had two goals and two assists and Olivier Rodrigue made 32 saves as the Moncton Wildcats blanked the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-0 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
The Canadian Press
Jeremy McKenna also scored twice and tacked on an assist, helping Moncton (18-5-0) to a two-point edge on Chicoutimi (16-5-2) for top spot in the Eastern Conference.
McKenna opened the scoring just 2:10 into the game while on the power play.
Alexis Shank turned away 33 shots for the Sagueneens, who had a four-game win streak halted.
The Wildcats went 2 for 6 on the power play while Chicoutimi went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.
---
TIGRES 5 FOREURS 1
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nikolas Hurtubise made 34 saves and wasn't beaten until the 18:22 mark of the third period, leading Victoriaville over the Foreurs to snap a four-game skid.
Alexander Peresunko, Jerome Gravel, Alex DeGagne, Olivier Tremblay and Mikhail Abramov supplied the offence for the Tigres (7-14-5).
Jeremy Michel broke Hurtubise's shutout bid Val-d'Or (11-10-2). Jonathan Lemieux allowed four goals on 24 shots in 34:34 of action for the loss.
---
DRAKKAR 2 MOOSEHEADS 1 (SO)
HALIFAX — Gabriel Fortier scored the lone goal of the shootout to lift Baie-Comeau over the Mooseheads.
Nathan Legare potted a goal in regulation while Lucas Fitzpatrick kicked out 23 shots for the Drakkar (11-11-4).
Senna Peeters scored for Halifax (11-10-3), which is 3-0-2 in its last five games. Alexis Gravel made 36 saves.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.