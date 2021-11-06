VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — The Moncton Wildcats remain one of the hottest teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League following a 2-0 shutout of the Victoriaville Tigres Saturday for their fifth straight victory.

Vincent Filion stopped all 22 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season.

Moncton (9-4-1) got goals from Alexis Daniel in the second period and Thomas Auger in the third.

The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 22-14 during their current five-game streak.

Nikolas Hurtubise turned away 23-of-25 pucks in defeat for Victoriaville (5-8-2).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 SEA DOGS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. – Jeremy Lapointe broke a deadlock 8:54 into the third period to lift Drummondville (7-5-3) past Saint John (7-6-2). Brady Burns scored twice for the Sea Dogs.

---

TITAN 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

BATHURST, N.B. – Riley Kidney's ninth goal of the season, his second of the game, at 12:46 of the third period gave Acadie-Bathurst (7-6-2) a victory over Halifax (7-5-1).

---

REMPARTS 6 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. – Quebec (10-5-0) remained second in the division by beating Chicoutimi (5-7-3) on two goals by James Malatesta and 23 saves from William Rousseau.

---

CATARACTES 5 EAGLES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. – Alexis Bonefon and Nathan Ethier each scored one and added a helper in a Shawinigan (10-3-2) victory over lowly Cape Breton (4-8-4).

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 DRAKKAR 6

GATINEAU, Que. – Tristan Allard's goal with 56 seconds left in the game ended a 13-goal thriller between Gatineau (7-3-2) and last-place Baie-Comeau (2-8-4). Xavier Fortin and Isaac Dufort scored two goals apiece for the Drakkar.

---

FOREURS 4 HUSKIES 3 (SO)

VAL-D’OR, Que. – Justin Robidas tied the game with 59 seconds in the third and Alexandre Doucet netted the shootout winner for Val-d'Or (7-5-1) against Rouyn-Noranda (7-5-3).

---

ISLANDERS 4 ARMADA 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. – Drew Elliott's second goal of the game was the winner at 19:36 of the third period to send Charlottetown (10-5-1) into first place in the division. Blainville-Boisbriand (8-7-0) got 31 saves from Charles-Edward Gravel.

---

PHOENIX 4 OCEANIC 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. – Sherbrooke (10-3-0) captain Xavier Parent led the way with three points (one goal, two assists) in a win over Rimouski (9-4-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.