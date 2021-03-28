QMJHL Roundup: Wildcats claw out victory over Titan

BATHURST, N.B. — A three-point night from captain Jacob Hudson Sunday powered the Moncton Wildcats to a 5-3 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Hudson had a goal and two assists in the win. Tristan DeJong, Thomas Darcy, Alexis Daniel and Nathan Casey also scored for the Wildcats (8-10-3).

Yannic Bastarache, Jacob Melanson and Bennett MacArthur responded for the Titan (13-8-2).

Moncton goalie Vincent Filion stopped 36 shots and Jan Bednar had 27 saves for Acadie-Bathurst.

