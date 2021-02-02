Nathael Roy scored the shootout winner as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Gabriel Belley-Pelletier potted a goal at 19:53 of the third period to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime for Baie-Comeau, which snapped a four-game slide.

Julien Letourneau and Alex Labb also scored for the Drakkar (7-12-1), who trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Lukas Fitzpatrick made 39 saves for Baie-Comeau through 65 minutes, and three more in the shootout for the win.

Charles Beaudoin had two goals for the Cataractes (9-5-1), while Lorenzo Canonica recorded the other.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee turned aside 28-of-31 shots for Shawinigan.

---

REMPARTS 4 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Gabriel Montreuil struck twice and Theo Rochette had a goal and two assists as Quebec (8-3-2) picked up its third straight win by doubling up the Oceanic (5-13-3), who have just one victory in their last 10 games.

---

ARMADA 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Christopher Merisier-Ortiz set up three goals, including two from Luke Henman, and Olivier Adam made 34 saves as Blainville-Boisbriand (11-2-0) topped the Voltigeurs (7-7-1).

---

HUSKIES 4 PHOENIX 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Charles-Edouard Drouin had a pair of goals and Samuel Richard stopped 25 shots as Rouyn-Noranda (10-8-3) downed the Phoenix (1-8-1) for its third win in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 2, 2021.